Scottish outfit Hibernian have confirmed on their official club website that young defender Josh Doig has signed a new long-term contract amid links with Millwall, Stoke City and Sunderland in January.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a successful breakout season with Hibernian, with his performances not going unnoticed.

A whole host of clubs were credited with interest in Doig during the January transfer window. Football League sides Millwall, Stoke City and Sunderland were all among the sides said keen on the young defender.

Premier League duo Manchester City and Leeds United were also rumoured to be potential suitors, as were Celtic.

Now, it has been confirmed that Doig has committed his loan-term future to Hibs.

The Scottish Premiership outfit announced on Friday afternoon that the left-back has put pen to paper on a new contract at Easter Road. The new deal will keep Doig at the club until the summer of 2025.

Across all competitions, the highly-rated Scottish youngster has played 23 times this season. In the process, Doig has netted one goal and laid on three assists, featuring at both left-back and left-wing back.

With Doig’s new deal confirmed, it will be interesting to see if any of the clubs linked in January persist with their interest in the summer. The contract means Hibs will be under no pressure to offload the Edinburgh-born starlet this summer.

