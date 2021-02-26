Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards has signed a one-year extension to his current deal.

The Turk joined Derby County earlier in the season. Many had written the 34-year-old off before he’d even kicked a ball, but he’s since featured 24 times in the Championship, scoring six goals.

His current deal was supposed to expire in the summer but after an inspired turnaround from the Rams, with Kazim-Richards at the heart of it, both parties have come to an agreement.

The news has delighted Derby fans – they’ve had little to cheer about this season but in Kazim-Richards they’ve uncovered a new cult hero.

He’s scored some hugely important goals for the Rams this season, with his three goals in 2021 all proving to be match-winners.

Derby County now find themselves in 18th-place of the Championship table, with the visit of Nottingham Forest to contend tonight.

