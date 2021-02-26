Colchester United are without a permanent manager after parting company with Steve Ball earlier this week. Here are five long-term options they could consider-

Wayne Brown



Their former defender has been placed in caretaker charge and will be at the helm for the time being. The ex-Hull City and Leicester City man could be considered for the full-time role if he does well.

Hayden Mullins

He was the assistant manager to Ball and is an option for the League Two side. Mullins, who is 41 years old, may look to make a name for himself in the management game and worked at Watford before moving to the Colchester Community Stadium last year.

John McGreal

They wouldn’t go back, would they? McGreal guided Colchester to the Play-Offs last season before leaving at the end of the campaign. He is yet to find a new club despite being linked with a few vacancies over the past six months or so.

Joe Dunne

The Irishman could be considered by his former club. He had two spells as a player with the U’s and managed them from 2012 to 2014. The ex-defender has since worked at the likes of Cambridge United, Mansfield Town and Stevenage.

Darren Currie

He is a left-field option for the fourth tier outfit and has been available since leaving Barnet last summer. He spent two years in charge of the Bees and got them into the National League Play-Offs during his time there.

