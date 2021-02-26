Danny Cowley has told BBC Radio Five Live that he is ‘ready’ to return to management.

The ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town has been out of the dugout since the end of last season and is weighing up his next move.

Cowley, who is 42 years old, has had offers over the past seven months but is waiting for the right opportunity.

He has said: “Nicky (Cowley, assistant) and I are ready. We’ve had some good time to reflect, learn and recharge the batteries. We are waiting for the right project and the right people. We’ve had a few options but trying to wait for the right one.”

Cowley has a point to prove in the Football League and could prove a shrewd appointment by a club in preparation for next season, or even earlier.

He started his managerial career in non-league with Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before getting the Lincoln City job in 2016.

He impressed in charge of the Imps and guided them from the National League to League One over the course of three years, making him one of the most sought after bosses outside the Premier League.

The Londoner got his opportunity to manage in the Championship at Huddersfield last season and kept the Terriers up, which was what he was brought in to do, before strangely getting sacked in July.

Cowley has revealed on the radio today that he is keen on making a return to the game now.

