Preston North End boss Alex Neil says his side will assess Jayden Stockley’s situation this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Lilywhites let him leave on loan in the January transfer window and it was Charlton Athletic who won the race for his signature over fellow League One sides.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has impressed with the Addicks so far and has scored four goals in seven games.

Sunderland and Bristol Rovers were also interested in him this winter, as per Bristol Live, but he chose to go to the Valley.

Preston boss Neil has said: “Yeah I’m pleased for him. All the boys that we put out on loan, we want to naturally go and get games and do well – that’s the whole point of a loan. And, hopefully they will be in a good place when they come back to potentially play for us.

“Or, potentially give themselves the best opportunity if they need to go and play elsewhere and get themselves the best move they can. So, we will assess that come the summer when that comes back and we’ll see where we are.”

He added: “But yeah, I’m pleased for all the players irrespective of whether they are playing here or elsewhere; there is absolutely no need for me not to. And Jayden’s a good lad, he conducted himself very well when he was here so I wish the best for him when he’s there.”

Stockley joined Preston in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for the Lancashire outfit altogether. However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this term and they gave him the green light to leave for the third tier.

He has previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians. Stockley has also played for Bournemouth and Aberdeen in the past.

