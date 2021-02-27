Crewe Alexandra defender Nathan Wood helped the club get back to winning ways on Tuesday night as they triumphed 2-0 over Accrington Stanley at The Alexandra Stadium.

Wood made the switch from Middlesbrough to Crewe on deadline day, where he will remain on loan until the end of the current campaign.

He made his Crewe debut last weekend, ultimately losing 2-1 to Swindon Town, but was key in helping his new side end their two game winless streak as he retained his place against Accrington Stanley.

He is expected to remain in the starting line-up as Crewe take on Sunderland this weekend and in an interview which appears on The Northern Echo, Wood has spoken out about his intentions ahead of the game.

“Obviously, with the rivalry with Boro, it would be great to play against Sunderland and get one over them,” said Wood.

“I’ve been at Boro since the age of 13 and it is my hometown club”.

Wood went on to say why he felt it was important to secure a loan move away from his parent club Middlesbrough, stating that he hopes to take the experience he gains at Crewe back to Teesside to compete for a place next season.

“To make my debut for the club that I grew up with was amazing. Since I made my debut at 16, I’ve made 11 appearances for Boro over two years and I consider that not a lot, so I wanted to come out and play games in men’s football.

“I want to take that back to Middlesbrough and push on from there.”

Wood made his senior debut back in 2018, becoming Middlesbrough’s youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 72 days. He made two more appearances that season, all of which came in the Carabao Cup.

The following season he achieved another milestone, making his league debut against Birmingham City at The Riverside. This season he featured sporadically under Neil Warnock before making the move to Crewe, playing seven games in all competitions.

As things stand Crewe are in 11th position in the League One standings but are just six points off the play-offs. Both Wood and the team will be hoping they can build on their win against Accrington to get one over on Sunderland and make a push for the top six between now and the end of the season.