Speaking with fan forum Fly Me To the Moon, Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher spoke on the club’s chances of achieving a top six finish this season.

Fisher arrived from fellow Championship side Preston North End on 28th January and made his debut for his new club two days later away at league leaders Norwich City, where he was given the Sky Sports man of the match award.

He was tasked with man marking Canaries midfield maestro Todd Cantwell, to which he stuck to his task and nullified the threat, helping Boro to a 0-0 draw.

Since signing for Boro at the end of the transfer window, Fisher has played all six games for the club. He has been used primarily at right-back but has also played at both right wing-back and right-midfield.

He is in direct competition with Anfernee Dijksteel and Djed Spence, but his arrival has meant Dijksteel has been moved inside to centre-back, whereas Spence has been a substitute and is yet to start ahead of Fisher.

When asked on his aspirations for this season by his sponsor Fly Me To the Moon in a Q&A session, Fisher spoke candidly about whether his side can achieve a place in the top six.

“We’ve got a good group of players and our goal is to make the play-offs,” he said.

“I do think that’s very achievable with the players we’ve got here.

“Obviously the manager has been around the block and has achieved countless promotions.”

Middlesbrough currently sit in ninth position in the table, although they are just three points off sixth, with Saturday’s opponents Cardiff City occupying that spot. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways following their recent 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City.