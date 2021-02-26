Sheffield Wednesday travel to Luton Town in the Championship this weekend, with Neil Thompson’s side needing a win to pull them to safety.

Sheffield Wednesday have now lost their last three in the Championship after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Brentford in midweek.

The defeat leaves the Owls three points adrift in 23rd but they face a Luton Town side who’ve proved inconsistent of late – the Hatters have won just one of their last seven in the Championship.

Speaking to the club ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road, Thompson gave an update on several of his first-team players, the first being Fisayo Dele-Bashiru:

💬 NT: Fisayo is going to be 4-6 weeks, it wasn’t a great challenge was it? It’s his ankle, he’s rolled it and the scan didn’t give us great news#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 26, 2021

The 20-year-old came on as a substitute v Brentford but would be leaving the field before full-time, on what was his eighth Championship outing for the club.

Another name on the sidelines is January signing Andre Green. He’s only featured three times for his new club – once in the Championship – but Thompson gave this positive update on the 22-year-old:

💬 NT: Andre has done some training this week, he’s had a scan on his Achilles and it’s still inflamed a little, we’ll have another look after the weekend#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 26, 2021

In the striking department, Jack Marriott is back in training, although his return date is still unknown:

💬 NT: Jack Marriott is back with us in training #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 26, 2021

It adds to what’s been a growing injury list throughout the season. Keiren Westwood missed the Brentford game through injury with Cameron Dawson also sidelined, with the likes of Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa, Joost van Aken and Massimo Luongo all unavailable.

Sheffield Wednesday really need to keep putting wins on the board after a dip in form. Thompson knows his side can win games and they face beatable opponents in Luton Town tomorrow.