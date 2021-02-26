Manchester United could offer Championship-linked Phil Jones in a potential deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, according to a report by 90min.com.

The Red Devils are also apparently willing to use Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic to lure Rice to Old Trafford this summer.

Jones, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough, as reported by the Daily Star earlier this season.

His time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end and he is likely to be on the move at the end of this season.

He has fallen way down the pecking order with the North West giants. He has struggled with injuries recently and could do with an exit to get his career back on track.

The England international started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

He has been with United ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured at all this term.

A move to the Championship this summer would give him more of a chance of getting game time, but there are doubt as to whether he would drop down.

West Ham have emerged as a possible destination for him now.