Bolton Wanderers want to sign Declan John on a permanent deal this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The left-back has impressed with the Trotters since joining on loan in the January transfer window.

John, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at parent club Swansea City this summer and is currently due to become a free agent.

Bolton are interested in bringing him to the North West on a long-term basis.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “Declan’s a fantastic player. It comes down to that recruitment in January. We’ve lacked that player on the left hand side all season. But Dec’s come in and made it his own. Hopefully we can keep him fit, keep him in one piece and hopefully we can keep him at this club for the long term.

“That’s what we’re looking to do, that’s what we want, but for us to be able to sign players like him, we have to progress and he has to see that progression. So let’s just keep going, keep working hard and let’s see where we end up this season.”

John started his career at Cardiff City and went on to play 52 times for their first team as well as have loan spells away with the likes of Chesterfield, Barnsley and Rangers.

Rangers made his move there permanent in December 2017 but made the switch to Swansea in August 2018 on a three-year deal.

He has since played 14 times for the Swans and was also loaned out to Sunderland last term.

