Bayern Munich pretty much dominated domestic and European football last season.

They are, of course, led by the goals of Polish legend Robert Lewandowski and a side stacked with internationals.

However, they could be a side starting next season with Reading star Omar Richards according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath who says on Twitter (tweet – below) that a move is close.

Omar Richards: a football journey towards the Bundesliga

23-year-old Richards started out his football career at Fulham in their youth set-up. He moved to Reading’s youth squads in 2013 as a 15-year-old.

He made his way through the age groupings at the Maedejski and came into first-team reckoning, and promotion from the Under-23s, ahead of the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championsip campaign.

The young left-back has gone on to make 91 appearances for the Berkshire side, scoring three goals for the club.

That total of appearances includes 28 in this season’s campaign with Reading pushing hard to maintain 5th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

McGrath confirms Munich move

Telegraph reporter McGrath wrote an article early in January documenting Bayern Munich’s ‘move’ for Richards.

He tweeted earlier today and indicates that this ‘move’ has taken a step forward:

Omar Richards on the verge of agreeing pre-contract deal with #FCBayern for the summer. European champions made approach in Jan for #ReadingFC full-back and close to completing. "Great opportunity for a top player" according to Madejksi source

https://t.co/aXDkum6Qcx — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 26, 2021

Richards’ current deal runs out in the summer and he has not agreed to a new deal at Reading.

McGrath confirms that Richards “is on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract deal” with European giants Bayern in a move that a Reading source calls a “great opportunity for a top player.”

