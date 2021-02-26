Bolton Wanderers will let Jamie Mascoll leave for good this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Trotters have loaned him out to Waterford until the end of the season to get some game time.

Mascoll, who is 23 years old, only joined the League Two side last summer and has made nine appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions this season.

However, he has fallen out-of-favour at the University of Bolton Stadium and is out of contract in June. He will be looking to catch the eye in Ireland between now and the end of the current campaign.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has said: “He just needs games and he’s out of contract in the summer so it’s an opportunity to go somewhere and try to get a deal next season. Sometimes in football things don’t work out how they were meant to and if every signing was a success we’d have nothing to talk about, really.

“From both sides things probably haven’t worked out but Jamie is a fantastic lad, a talented player and I hope he goes over there and really progresses, improves and shows everyone what he’s really about. I hope he finds a home at Waterford.”

Mascoll started out in non-league at Dulwich Hamlet and was snapped up by Charlton Athletic in 2017. He then spent two years on the books at the Valley and made six appearances for the Addicks, all of which came in cup competitions.

He left the London club and spent last season with Wycombe Wanderers as they gained promotion to the Championship. However, he was released and signed by Bolton last summer.

