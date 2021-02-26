Former Football League man James Baxendale has been promoted to the management team at Worksop Town, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder is now a player-coach with the non-league outfit and has made his first step into the world of coaching.

Baxendale, who is 28 years old, made 12 appearances for Nottinghamshire-based side Worksop in their past campaign.

He has played over 200 games in his career and will be looking forward to his new role.

Their manager, Craig Parry, has said: “I think when we sat around the table and looked for someone to come in and work alongside us, Bax stood out for us all. We made the decision pretty early in the reshuffle but wanted James to settle in and get used to working with us before making public announcements.”

Baxendale started his career at Leeds United as a youngster before his hometown club Doncaster Rovers snapped him up in 2011. He then played twice for the Yorkshire club in the Championship before leaving for Walsall after a season.

He then became a first-team regular for the Saddlers and made 122 appearances whilst they were in League One.

Mansfield Town then came calling in 2016, initially on loan but the deal was then made permanent. He stayed with the Stags for a year-and-a-half before making the switch to America to join Orange County.

Baxendale then moved back to England and has since played for Alfreton Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton, Mickleover Sports and Grantham Town.