Huddersfield Town remain hopeful of striking a deal with Oumar Niasse, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers have ‘agreed a deal’ in principle for the free agent attacker but he is currently waiting on a work permit.

Carlos Corberan’s side signed Yaya Sanogo earlier this week and have not stopped their recruitment just yet.

Niasse, who is 30 years old, has been available since being released by Everton at the end of the last campaign but could now be thrown a lifeline in the Championship.

Everton forked out a hefty fee of around £13.5 million to lure Niasse to the Premier League in 2016 after he had impressed in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Senegal international then spent five years on the books at Goodison Park, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He was loaned out to Hull City for the second-half of the 2016/17 season and scored five goals in 19 games for the Tigers but to no avail as they were relegated from the top flight.

He then spent time at Cardiff City under Neil Warnock during the campaign after but didn’t find the net in 13 appearances for the Bluebirds, again suffering relegation to the second tier.

Huddersfield are in for him now but continue to wait for the green light to get the deal over the line.

