Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has signed an extended deal at the club, which will keep him there until 2025.

The Lincoln City boss has won over a lot of hearts since taking over at the LNER Stadium back in 2019. His side have sat at the top of the League One table for the most part, with Appleton garnering unwanted attention.

Earlier in the season, reports backed Appleton to replace Sam Allardyce at one of his former clubs West Brom, before links to Bristol City emerged this month.

Appleton played down rumours linking him with the latter, having now signed an extended deal to keep him at the League One club.

Championship promotion beckons for the Imps and Appleton’s new deal has brought about a hugely positive response from Lincoln City fans.

Either West Brom or Bristol City would’ve been looking at Appleton’s original deal at Lincoln and potentially looking into a summer deal for the 45-year-old.

But his new contract should put those rumours to bed – here’s how Lincoln City fans reacted to the news of Appleton’s new deal: