Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has signed an extended deal at the club, which will keep him there until 2025.

The Lincoln City boss has won over a lot of hearts since taking over at the LNER Stadium back in 2019. His side have sat at the top of the League One table for the most part, with Appleton garnering unwanted attention.

Earlier in the season, reports backed Appleton to replace Sam Allardyce at one of his former clubs West Brom, before links to Bristol City emerged this month.

Appleton played down rumours linking him with the latter, having now signed an extended deal to keep him at the League One club.

Championship promotion beckons for the Imps and Appleton’s new deal has brought about a hugely positive response from Lincoln City fans.

Either West Brom or Bristol City would’ve been looking at Appleton’s original deal at Lincoln and potentially looking into a summer deal for the 45-year-old.

But his new contract should put those rumours to bed – here’s how Lincoln City fans reacted to the news of Appleton’s new deal:

Were going to the Premier League arent we………👀 — Dan Norton (@Dlnorton150879) February 25, 2021

Wow!!!!

That is without doubt a HUGE statement from the board and The Big 🍎

Abdolutely fantastic news, now get us back in that stadium as soon as possible 🔴⚪❤ — chris kennealey (@chriskennealey) February 25, 2021

Statement of intent that from Lincoln! Brilliant manager who deserves to managing a lot higher! https://t.co/v1lP7Fc7iF — Ryan Lancaster (@Ryanlancaster07) February 26, 2021

Not expected this news ….Apps may've been promised a new contract if he stayed at club instead of Bristol bound…more usual a new contract would've come along with promotion (if happens) but the board must be rightly satisfied with the work in progress & gurantee of staying up https://t.co/HwO98iagPz — Darrell Noon (@DarrellNoon) February 25, 2021

Incredible news! A real statement from the club. Safeguarding one of its finest assets and looking long-term. We’re in an amazing position, let’s just enjoy it! UTI!#imps 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ZanaK0gA3k — Ashley Woodhouse (@AshWoody90) February 25, 2021

Unbelievable ⚽️ Best manager we have ever had! https://t.co/1ziPaeC7W1 — Dan Atkin (@DanAko90) February 25, 2021