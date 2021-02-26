Fulham’s Stefan Johansen has hinted that he could remain at QPR past this season, having enjoyed a successful loan spell.

The Norwegian joined QPR on loan last month. He’s since featured five times in the Championship and scored once, proving a huge hit among Rs fans.

His class is evident in midfield and he’s proved a perfect replacement for the injured Tom Carroll. But can QPR manage a deal to bring the 30-year-old in permanently this summer?

Johansen has spoken to West London Sport about his future – he claims that QPR have hinted at making his stay permanent and he hasn’t ruled out the move.

It’ll come down to a question of money though, and whether QPR can afford his wages or not. But needless to say, plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the possibility and many would love to see him stay.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the possibility of Johansen staying beyond this season:

All for Fulham staying up if it means Stef can stay here. The bloke is brilliant. https://t.co/qvIVoOurVp — ST (@STQPR_) February 25, 2021

Potentially great news — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) February 25, 2021

If the wages work it’s a no brainier — Ｎｉｃｋ Ｌｉｎｅｓ (@Linesy_) February 25, 2021

Really hope this is true, would be a great signing. — John Donagh (@QPRDROG) February 25, 2021

Quality player. Makes his own space. Always seems to have time on the ball. Yes please — London Jack (@SupaHoopaaa) February 25, 2021

We need to start keeping good players, including good loanees, if we are serious about future promotion. The six monthly clearouts have to stop — Graeme Mccorquodale (@GraemeMccorquod) February 25, 2021