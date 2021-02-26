Fulham’s Stefan Johansen has hinted that he could remain at QPR past this season, having enjoyed a successful loan spell.

The Norwegian joined QPR on loan last month. He’s since featured five times in the Championship and scored once, proving a huge hit among Rs fans.

His class is evident in midfield and he’s proved a perfect replacement for the injured Tom Carroll. But can QPR manage a deal to bring the 30-year-old in permanently this summer?

Johansen has spoken to West London Sport about his future – he claims that QPR have hinted at making his stay permanent and he hasn’t ruled out the move.

It’ll come down to a question of money though, and whether QPR can afford his wages or not. But needless to say, plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the possibility and many would love to see him stay.

