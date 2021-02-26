Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has caused a stir online after referring to Nottingham Forest as ‘Notts Forest’.

The club were not so long ago in the headlines after Jamie Carragher repeatedly referred Nottingham Forest as ‘Notts’ live on air.

Any Forest fans will tell you why this is wrong and plenty had something to say about Rooney after he made the same mistake in his pre-match press conference.

His side host Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight. It’s become a huge game near the foot of the Championship table and with both sides having experienced an upturn in form, it should make an exciting encounter.

Forest currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table and Derby in 18th, but with an eight-point gap over Rotherham United in 22nd.

Rooney has added to the hype; whether it was intentionally or not, his Notts Forest jibe has certainly sparked a debate on Twitter.

Both Derby County and Nottingham Forest fans got involved, and here’s what some of them had to say about Rooney’s comments:

"Notts Forest " … a wind up or poorly informed ? — simon stevenson (@Simontoonarmy) February 25, 2021

Notts Forest. 😂 🎣 — Kevin Clarke (@clarkeyref) February 25, 2021

Excuuuuuuse me mr @WayneRooney 😡 we are NOTTINGHAM forest 🌳 get it right!!! https://t.co/UdrBUxWElD — bethany ×͜× (@bethanydids_HBW) February 25, 2021

Let’s face it, caveman not smart to make Notts joke, would love to see @JoeWorrall5 score the winner on Friday. #nffc https://t.co/5OPGyx7tor — DZYB (@DZYB4) February 25, 2021

Notts Forest, he’s learnt already has our Wazza 🐏 — Adam Moss (@adamcm88) February 25, 2021

The fact he calls them Notts Forest to try and wind them up is my favourite thing ever😂😭 https://t.co/VVaM0RT2Qj — Ash ×͜× (@ashleighward96) February 25, 2021