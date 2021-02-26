Sheffield Wednesday were subject to an incoming bids to take control of the club, put together by a former adviser to Dejphon Chansiri, Erik Alonso.

Alonso was working alongside Chansiri and Amadeu Paixao. Both he and Paixao were tasked with finding the club’s next permanent manager but after disagreements, Alonso announced his departure from the club on Twitter.

He gave a cutting insight into what it’s like to work under Chansiri, before tabling a low-ball offer to buy the club.

Taking part in a Sheffield Wednesday Q&A last night, Examiner Live’s Dom Howson gave this summary of Alonso’s failed bid:

“A bid between £25m-£30m was rejected from Erik Alonso and his Indonesian consortium earlier this year. As far as I am aware, Dejphon Chansiri is not looking to sell up and his commitment to the club remains as strong as ever.”

Chansiri was not happy with Alonso, firstly for his departure and apparent Twitter tirade of Chansiri, and then for his outlandish offer to buy the club.

It was seen as a publicity stunt by many and if anything, it cast Chansiri in a better light. He’s certainly committed to the club but the question marks still linger over his ownership, which doesn’t look to be coming to an end anytime soon.

Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday. Despite an upturn in form since the turn of the year, Wednesday remain in the bottom three of the Championship table.

The Owls sit in 23rd-place and needing three points to pull them to safety – up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.