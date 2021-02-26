Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this summer.

The new Pirates manager will be looking to help keep them in League One first and foremost.

One player he could target for the Gas is Fleetwood Town’s Josh Morris, a player he knows well from his time as manager at Highbury.

Morris, who is 29 years old, was nearly on the move in the January transfer window and Charlton Athletic came in for him, as per a report by London News Online.

He travelled to London to complete the switch to the Addicks but a move fell through in the end as Fleetwood couldn’t find a replacement.

However, Morris is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent. It remains to be seen whether Charlton will reignite their interest so Bristol Rovers should swoop in.

The left-sided midfielder would inject more quality into their ranks and is experienced in the Football League. He has previously played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Bradford City.

Morris joined Fleetwood in 2019 having previously had a couple of spells on loan there in the past. He has played 134 games for the Cod Army all together, chipping in with 21 goals and 19 assists.

Should Bristol Rovers move for Morris?