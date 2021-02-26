It’s been a chaotic 24 hours for Lincoln City, but here we summarise everything that happened at the LNER Stadium yesterday.

The first and arguably most important piece of business that went down yesterday was manager Michael Appleton signing an extended deal.

He was briefly linked with the Bristol City job earlier this month but he was quick to play down the rumours, and has now signed a deal that’ll keep him at Lincoln City until 2025.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ First Team Manager Michael Appleton has signed a new four-year deal at LNER Stadium 💪 — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 25, 2021

As for player deals, both Anthony Scully and Remy Howarth were rewarded with extended deals. Both signed for the club during 2020 and both have become important members of Appleton’s first-team – Scully especially so.

He’s scored six goals and assisted two in 23 League One outings this season and will now remain at Lincoln City until 2023, and Howarth until 2022.

🇮🇪 2023 🇮🇪@AnthonyScully_ has also signed a new contract extension with the Imps 😍 — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 25, 2021

T̶r̶i̶a̶l̶i̶s̶t̶ ̶A̶ Remy Howarth extends his contract with the Imps until 2022 🙌 — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 25, 2021

Elsewhere, BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rob Makepeace gave some keen updates from the club’s AGM and fans forum.

He claims that there’s no news as to how season tickets will operate next season, whilst giving an update on plans to extend the stadium:

On whether stadium will be expanded: Stacey West expansion main way of doing this. Hope to hear early next month about significant funding. If it comes through, build will be done in 2022 close season. Talk of temporary stands for next season. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) February 25, 2021

Finally, Makepeace gave a final update regarding the club’s plans to invest further into the youth academy.

Chairman Clive Nates claims that the club has been pumping money into the academy structure and that there’ll be more information next month on what the future holds for the academy, and how it’ll operate:

On the Academy: Clive Nates says club have been making investment into the Academy. Next month or so we will hear from Jez on the future of the Academy and how it should work. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) February 25, 2021

Overall, it was a hugely positive day for Imps fans yesterday. Appleton’s new deal will quash any fears of him leaving, whilst news of the stadium expansion and youth investment only bodes well for the future of Lincoln City.

Up next for them is a trip to Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.