Sheffield Wednesday remain without a permanent boss and appear to be sticking with Neil Thompson for now. However, here is an updated five candidates who they could consider for their managerial position long-term –

Darren Moore

He has done an impressive job in League One at Doncaster Rovers and is an option for Sheffield Wednesday. He dropped into the third tier after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion and his gamble is paying off for him.

Chris Coleman

His name has been mentioned since Tony Pulis was shown the door by the Owls. Coleman is an experienced manager and has previously been at the likes of Fulham, Wales and Sunderland. He might fancy another crack in the Football League and is a candidate Wednesday could consider.

Henk ten Cate

The Yorkshire club are no strangers to going down the foreign route with managers, with Carlos Carvalhal and Jos Luhukay coming in and out over recent season. Ten Cate, who has managed a variety of clubs including Vitesse and Ajax, is weighing up his next move having last worked in Saudi Arabia.

Cosmin Contra

The 45-year-old is also available and is an option for Sheffield Wednesday if they are after a left-field appointment. The Romanian has been manager of Getafe, Alcorcon and Dinamo București in the past.

Guy Poyet

He is a familiar name to English football fans having played for Chelsea in his playing days and managed Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland. He has been out of the game since leaving Bordeaux in 2018.

