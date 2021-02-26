Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is out of contract in the summer following links with QPR and Cardiff City during the January transfer window.

Reports emerged claiming the 30-year-old was wanted in the Championship by the R’s and the Bluebirds.

A host of other clubs including Dundee United and Celtic have also been said keen. Gallagher is also rumoured to have recently turned down the chance to make a move to the MLS.

All links as of yet have failed to materialise into anything. However, with his contract up in the summer and both QPR and Cardiff City offering him a route into English football, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Gallagher has spent his entire career to date plying his trade in Scotland. The centre-back is a product of Celtic’s youth academy, making his way through their youth ranks without making a senior appearance for the Bhoys.

The seven-time Scotland international featured for Clyde, Dundee and Livingston before sealing a move to Motherwell in 2019. He linked up with the Fir Park side on a pre-contract basis and has remained there ever since.

In his time with the Well, Gallagher has played 64 times for the club. He was named as the club’s captain in the summer of 2020 and started in 26 of the club’s first 26 league games this season before injury hit.

It awaits to be seen if QPR and/or Cardiff City look to follow up on their January interest in Gallagher. The centre-back would bring plenty of experience to the backline and possesses impressive leadership qualities.

At 30 and potentially available for nothing, Gallagher could be a shrewd acquisition for either club.

