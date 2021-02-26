As per a report from the Derby Telegraph, Derby County have brought young midfielder Courtney Clarke in on trial.

Alongside Chelsea youngster Fillip Lissah, Clarke is said to have linked up with Derby County’s youth ranks as the Rams cast their eyes over the duo.

Both Lissah and Clarke have been involved in the Rams’ recent U18s games in the U18 Premier League. Young midfielder Clarke has started for Derby County’s youngsters in their last three games, coming up against Burnley, Sunderland and Wolves.

In the process, Adam Robinson’s side have won once, drawn once and lost once.

With Clarke being eyed up, it awaits to be seen if he can earn a contract at Pride Park.

Described as a “box-to-box” midfielder, Clarke has already gained some experience in senior football. The youngster has spent time with non-league outside Whyteleafe FC, attracting attention from a host of Football League clubs.

The report from the Derby Telegraph adds that fellow Championship side Millwall and League One outfit Charlton Athletic are also showing interest in Clarke.

A whole host of Derby academy players have broken into the senior side recently. A permanent deal for Clarke could him the chance to do so himself.

The likes of Jason Knight, Max Bird, Louis Sibley and Lee Buchanan have all become first-team regulars in recent seasons. Attacker Jack Stretton and right-back Kornell McDonald have also started to appear in the senior picture more recently.