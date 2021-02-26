Speaking on the EFL Podcast (as quoted by Wales Online), MK Dons striker Cameron Jerome has said a failed January reunion with former side Cardiff City left him feeling ‘disheartened’.

The 35-year-old striker was subject of a failed bid from a then-unnamed Championship club on transfer deadline day.

Jerome has emerged as one of MK Dons’ key players over the course of this season. Following his return to English football after a stint with Turkish side Goztepe, the striker has netted 11 goals in 27 games across all competitions this season, also chipping in with four assists.

Now, Jerome has opened up on his failed return to the Championship.

The veteran striker has revealed that the unnamed side that came in for him was former club Cardiff City. However, a move to materialise because it came too late for MK Dons to find a suitable replacement.

Speaking on the EFL Podcast, Jerome spoke openly about the situation, saying:

“It got to the later stages of the window where something did happen. But, I think it was too late for the club to find a replacement. It was disheartening for me because it was somewhere I wanted to go, it was Cardiff.

“I started my career there and it was somewhere I wanted to go. It would have been really nice to go back there and finish what I started. That would have been the icing on the cake in terms of my career.”

The former Derby County man went on to insist that the situation left him with no ill-feeling towards manager Russell Martin or MK Dons.

If a switch to Cardiff had been completed, the move would have seen Jerome return to the club after 15 years away.

The former England U21 international scored 25 goals in 76 appearances for the Bluebirds. He made his first appearance in senior football with the club, spending two years with the club form 2004 to 2006.