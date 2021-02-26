According to Wales Online, Cardiff City are looking to welcome Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu back to action in the coming weeks, following a length stint out through a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old defender has had his loan spell with Cardiff City disrupted heavily by a hamstring problem.

Osei-Tutu’s last appearance for the Bluebirds came back in October. The Arsenal loan man had started in five of seven Championship games prior to the injury, with his last game outing coming in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Now, an encouraging update has emerged regarding the summer signing’s situation.

As per a report from Wales Online, Osei-Tutu is closing in on his Cardiff City return date. Mick McCarthy is aiming to have the right-back back in the fray in the early stages of March, with the 8th of the month earmarked as his potential return date.

Given the length of his absence, Cardiff will be careful not to rush Osei-Tutu back to action as they look to have him available for the run-in.

The Slough-born full-back is yet to feature under Mick McCarthy. However, he will be determined to have an impact on their play-off push before his loan comes to an end.

The Bluebirds’ transformation following McCarthy’s arrival has seen then become Championship play-off contenders. As it stands, Cardiff sit in 6th place after six straight victories.

Under McCarthy, Cardiff have mainly deployed a three-at-the-back system, with January arrival Perry Ng operating as a wing-back. Upon his return to action, Osei-Tutu will have the task of dislodging the former Crewe Alexandra star from the side.

Who would you like to see start on the right?