Wigan Athletic are a club and side battling struggles that are not of their own making.

They were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after then-new owner Au Yeung Wai Kay placed the club into adminstration.

The EFL were forced to apply a 12-point deduction that, when actioned at the end of the season, sent the Latics to League One.

Wigan Athletic – the situation since July

Effectively, much has changed since July and the onset of administration. Wigan have sold their training ground to neighbours Preston North End and their rated youngster have been plucked clean by clubs in the Premier League.

A Spanish-backed takeover which looked a shoo-in to become new owners fell by the wayside. That collapse was said to have been after the backers halved the £3m initial bid – which would have seen the Latics relegated.

There then followed interest from a Bahraini-backed group and that is a situation that the EFL are scrutinising.

However, there is also interest from other parties according to sources such as Sky Sports per the Press Association.

Added interest leads to questions – answered by Sun’s Nixon

The added interest has led to questions being asked with one Wigan fans tagging Sun reporter, Alan Nixon, in his:

These two bidders likely to pay full asking price for Wigan @reluctantnicko ? — LaticsES2 (@LaticsE) February 25, 2021

Nixon, who is very active on Twitter, quote retweeted this question, giving his answer:

Both are talking about the full figure https://t.co/6wnfn9emMo — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 25, 2021

That response from Nixon led to a further question from another Wigan fan:

If both bidders are willing to pay full figure, who actually decides who gets the club ? Is it admin ? — Jonathan Smith (@JonSmit05693300) February 25, 2021

Again, the Sun’s Nixon was quick to comment and reply and did so via another quoted retweet:

First to pay https://t.co/tW3gcfmCCi — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 25, 2021

Succinct and to the point, that is Alan Nixon’s reply. For him, it is simple – the first to stump up the cash, rather than flash it, will be the one who gets ownership of the Latics.