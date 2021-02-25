Earlier this week, Jonathan Woodgate was appointed Bournemouth manager after being stepped up from his recently-appointed coaching role at the south coast club.

That appointment was bolstered by the addition of Joe Jordan to Woodgate’s coaching team at the Cherries.

However, the former Middlesbrough and Real Madrid defender has only been appointed to the hotseat until the end of this season.

Waiting in the wings could be another man to step into his shoes.

Thierry Henry – leaves Montreal for UK return

As announced by the Canadian club’s website this afternoon, Thierry Henry has called time on his reign in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact.

It was also a decision pushed by Henry on his personal Twitter feed:

Henry says that his reason to step down is due to the current travelling restrictions enforced by the coronavirus pandemic. It means that he has not been able to see his children.

To remedy this, Henry writes in his heartfelt Twitter post: “it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.”

Leaving North America and heading back to England could open up interesting options for the Frenchman formerly linked to the Bournemouth job.

READ: Bournemouth contact with Montreal confirmed as Henry chase takes official step forward

Thierry Henry and Bournemouth links

French superstar Henry had been linked to the Bournemouth job earlier in February – The Sun saying that the Cherries were tracking the former Arsenal great.

Indeed, Bournemouth Echo writer Tom Crocker went as far as to confirm that contact had been made between the two clubs:

Understand Cherries have approached Montreal to speak with Thierry Henry over managerial vacancy. More to follow… #afcb — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) February 19, 2021

Henry’s move, whilst understandable for family reasons, has come as somewhat a bolt out of the blue.

It has also come amidst the heavy interest from Bournemouth pre their decision to appoint Jonathan Woodgate.

Henry moving back to the UK and Woodgate only guaranteed as the Cherries boss until the summer opens up some interesting thoughts.

Chief amongst these is whether Henry is arriving primed for a summer appointment at the Dorset club.

Will this summer see Bournemouth offer the manager job to Thierry Henry now he's UK bound?