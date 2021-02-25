Former Nottingham Forest defender Anel Ahmedhodžić is being linked with a surprise move to Manchester United, as per French news outlet J’Footeux.

The Red Devils are looking to boost their defensive options this summer and have apparently identified the current Malmo man as someone they could sign.

Ahmedhodžić, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye playing in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season and could be rewarded with a big move back to England at the end of the campaign.

He is a familiar name to Nottingham Forest fans but not many would have expected him to be linked with Manchester United when he left the City Ground in 2019.

Ahmedhodžić rose up through the youth ranks at Malmo but left in 2016 to link up with Forest. He then made his professional debut with the Championship side at the age of just 17 against Newcastle United.

He that was his first and only senior appearance for the Reds, and despite being a regular at youth levels he found it hard to break into their first-team.

Malmo then handed him an escape route a two years ago and he has since forced his way into their side.

Ahmedhodžić spent time on loan at Hobro IK to gain experience but has since become a regular for his parent club. Manchester United could now lure him back to the UK and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him.

Will ﻿Ahmedhodžić go to Manchester United?