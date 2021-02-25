Brennan Johnson has admitted he is pleased he stayed at Lincoln City in January, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

There were whispers that he could have been recalled by parent club Nottingham Forest last month.

However, the Imps have managed to keep hold of him until the expiration of his loan at the end of the season.

Johnson, who is 19 years old, has caught the eye in League One this term and was linked with Leeds United and Brentford this winter, as per The Athletic.



Read: Huddersfield Town cool interest in ex-QPR midfielder

Nottingham Forest had a decision to make on him in January but decided to let him stay at Sincil Bank. Johnson has said: “There was uncertainty about whether I would go into the [Forest] team. The manager (Chris Hughton) made it quite obvious, if I went back, I wouldn’t 100 per cent be in the team. So for me staying here was probably for the best for me as I’ve played a lot of games.

“As weird as it might sound, it wasn’t that unsettling for me. There was a lot of talk about me going back but from my side I didn’t hear anything about it really.

“I got maybe one call from Forest saying it might happen, it might not. But apart from that I was training at Lincoln – that’s all I was thinking about.”

Read: Norwich City name price tag for Manchester United, Everton target

Johnson has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with seven goals and nine assists.

He has only made seven appearances for Nottingham Forest so far in his career and has already been linked with a permanent departure away from the City Ground after becoming a hit at Lincoln.

It will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.

Will Johnson be at Forest next season?