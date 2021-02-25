Tranmere Rovers’ Papa John’s Trophy final against Sunderland will be played on March 14th as first scheduled, after talks of pushing the final back to May.

Tranmere Rovers have booked themselves a place in the final of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy. The club eyeing promotion form League Two will face League One hopefuls Sunderland at Wembley, after overcoming Oxford United in the semi-final.

Soon after their final with Sunderland was scheduled, clubs across the UK learned of the news that fans could return to stadiums to watch live sport as of May 17th this year.

Tranmere Rovers’ chairman Mark Palios wanted the final to be rescheduled as to allow fans in, but the club’s Twitter account posted this message from Palios earlier today:

A message from the Chairman… “Having fully explored the potential to move the date of the Papa John Trophy final to a later date so as to allow fans to attend, it has been concluded that, sadly, this will not be possible. The final will be played on 14th March as scheduled." pic.twitter.com/oHcVRCUtId — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) February 25, 2021

For both Tranmere and Sunderland, it’s disappointing news – both have done extremely well to make the final, beating some tough opponents on the way.

Sunderland overcame League One title chasers Lincoln City to book their spot in the final, with Tranmere having overcome both Oxford and Peterborough United to make it to Wembley.

They currently sit in 5th-place of the League Two table after a strong showing under Keith Hill, who came into the club back in November.

Going into next month’s final, Tranmere will have the odds stacked against them – Sunderland are a team in form and one with a new lease of life after seeing their takeover finalised last week.

The Black Cats currently sit in 5th-place of the League One table, having won their last four in all competitions.