Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed one of Matty Pearson and Tom Lockyer could be fit for this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Pearson and Lockyer have been absent for Luton Town’s games against Stoke City and Millwall.

The duo’s last appearances came in a 2-0 loss to Cardiff City, with Martin Cranie and James Bree coming in against Stoke City before moving to a back three against Millwall.

Now, with Sheffield Wednesday up next, an encouraging update has emerged on their defensive injury situation.

As quoted by Luton Today, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has revealed one of Pearson and Lockyer could be fit for this weekend’s tie. He confirmed one will not be available but the other could be a ‘surprise’ inclusion. Here’s what he had to say:

“We might have a surprise with one. One isn’t (fit), we might have a surprise with the other, but we’ll wait and see.

“We’ve trained well today, it was a really positive performance (against Millwall) so they should be in good spirits. It was unfortunate what happened in the last minute, the phantom minute, but that’s another thing, squad-wise, no problem.”

Across all competitions, Pearson, 27, has played 26 times for Luton this season. Featuring at both right-back and centre-back, the defender has netted two goals in the process.

Summer signing Lockyer has also been a mainstay in Jones’ starting 11 when fit. The former Bristol Rovers star has appeared 23 times across all competitions, making two appearances off the bench.