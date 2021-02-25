As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted he ‘surprised’ Posh boss Darren Ferguson and Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore have not yet been headhunted by other clubs.

Both Ferguson and Moore have enjoyed success with Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers respectively following their appointments in 2019.

Ferguson – now in his third stint in charge at London Road – currently sits top of the table with Posh just over two years into his latest stint with the club.

As for Moore, his Doncaster side currently occupy 6th place. Rovers are firmly in the fight for promotion once again after missing out last season.

Now, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted he is surprised the duo are both still managing in League One.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, MacAnthony moved to praise both Ferguson and Moore, saying:

“I am surprised Fergie hasn’t been headhunted, but I’m pleased as we want him here.

“I’m also surprised Darren Moore (Doncaster) is still in League One. What a great job he does. He’s no-nonsense, no-fuss manager who gets results by playing the right way.”

Some Peterborough United fans were sceptical when it was confirmed ‘Fergie’ would be returning for a third stint. However, with the club currently top of League One and in flying form, co-owner and chairman MacAnthony will be hoping he can take them back to the Championship this season.

Moore’s appointment at Doncaster Rovers raised eyebrows for all the right reasons. Coming off the back of a surprise sacking at West Brom, the 46-year-old landed his first role back in management at the Keepmoat Stadium.

With a good chunk of the season still remaining, Posh will be determined to maintain their form. Meanwhile, Doncaster – who have games in hand on all teams above them – look to return to winning ways after four without a victory.