QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell, claims TWTD.

Dozzell, 21, has featured 25 times in League One for Ipswich Town this season. The former England U20 international was being watched by Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season and now TWTD claim that QPR have ‘joined the race’ to sign the youngster.

He’s a product of the Ipswich Town youth academy and has featured for England from U16 level to U20. This season he’s become a mainstay in Paul Lambert’s side and he’s duly garnering Championship interest after a strong showing.

QPR have become renown for bringing in youngsters form the Football League and bettering them – Mark Warburton is at the heart of that, bringing to life the likes of Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair in the past season-and-a-half.

But Blackburn Rovers could pose strong competition to sign Dozzell in the summer transfer window, having held interest in the midfielder for much of the season.

QPR will likely need midfield cover in the summer. Warburton did well to bring in the likes of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field on loan last month and many fans would love to see them both sign permanently.

But should deals permanent deals for either not be a possibility, then Warburton could well turn to Dozzell. It’d likely take a decent transfer fee given his age and Blackburn Rovers’ interest, but it looks a like that could be worthwhile.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.