AFC Bournemouth have announced the addition of experienced coach Joe Jordan on their official club website.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Jordan was set to become the second addition to Jonathan Woodgate’s backroom staff.

Now, following Gary O’Neil through the door, the 69-year-old’s appointment has been confirmed by AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries have signed Jordan to a deal until the end of the season, coming in to add to the club’s first-team coaching staff.

Upon the announcement of Jordan’s arrival, Bournemouth boss Woodgate – who worked alongside the experienced coach at Middlesbrough – has said Jordan is an “astute” signing for the Championship club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve brought in Joe, he’ll be an astute signing for us. He has a lot of experience in the game and that will be great for us.”

Now, Jordan’s arrival confirmed at Woodgate’s backroom team taking shape, the Cherries will be looking to kick on with their promotion push. Bournemouth currently sit outside the play-offs, level on points and goal difference with 6th placed Cardiff City.

Jordan has spent much of his coaching career working as an assistant manager to Harry Redknapp, who has been helping Woodgate in an unofficial role at Dean Court.

Following a three-year stint at Portsmouth, Redknapp took control at Tottenham Hotspur, bringing Jordan with him. The two remained at White Hart Lane for around three and a half years before Rdeknapp’s sacking.

Jordan then took up a role alongside Redknapp again a matter of months later, becoming assistant manager of QPR. His stint with the R’s lasted until February 2015, when Redknapp and co were relieved of their services.