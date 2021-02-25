QPR claimed another strong away point at Preston North End in the Championship last night, in a game that could easily have been a win for the Rs.

Mark Warburton’s side contused on their impressive upturn in form at Deepdale. They headed to Preston North End who’d won just one of their previous six going into last night, with QPR having won their previous four heading to Lancashire.

Chances fell to either side and the best one of the first-half at least fell to QPR striker Lyndon Dykes. He found himself one-on-one with Daniel Iversen in the Preston goal, but fired straight at the Dane.

Dykes does everything right to get himself in these goal-scoring positions – he’s a grafter, his hold up play is good and he never shies away from a compeitive match, but his finishing just isn’t there.

In his one-on-one with Iversen last night, Dykes had the whole goal to aim for as he moved into the six-yard box, but his head was down as he struck direct at Iversen.

Now having gone 16 games without a goal, Dykes’ confidence looks shot. He’s quickly become a hotly contested player among fans after his summer move from Livingston and Warburton faces a dilemma with the Scot – does he stick or twist?

Warburton has continuously backed Dykes and did so after last night. He’s gunning for his marquee summer signing to deliver the goods but simply put, Dykes isn’t showing the qualities of a Championship-level player.

He’s scored just one goal from open play this season and for all of Warburton’s backing it seems like a change could soon be needed. Whether that’s bringing in another striker in the form of Charlie Kelman or Macaulay Bonne, or reverting to one striker and bringing someone like Chris Willock into the starting line-up more often.

If Dykes can find his scoring touch then QPR are onto a winner – he does do everything else required of him and he does a large part of that well. But he’ll ultimately be judged on the amount of goals he scores and this season, it hasn’t been enough.

A lot for Warburton to ponder now, and in the summer.