The Athletic reporter Chris Waugh has played down the chances of Newcastle United swooping in for Brentford star Ivan Toney, amid claims of the Magpies’ interest.

Unsurprisingly, Toney has attracted plenty of Premier League attention having starred for Brentford over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Reports emerged in January claiming Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were keeping an eye on Toney ahead of a potential summer swoop. More recently, the likes of Leicester City and West Ham have also been said keen.

Another side recently linked is Toney’s former club Newcastle United.

The Sun claimed last week that the Magpies were alongside Leicester and West Ham in tracking the striker.

However, those claims have seemingly been rubbished. Chris Waugh, Newcastle United correspondent for The Athletic, has moved to cast doubt over a potential reunion between the two.

Waugh labelled the links as “bizarre”, discarding the idea of conjuring up over £20m for a player the sold for just over half a million in 2018.

Reportedly valued at £25m, Toney will be remaining focussed on the task at hand with Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side find themselves in the fight for automatic promotion once again, sitting in 2nd place after 32 games.

Toney has played a key role in the Bees’ success this season. In 31 Championship games, the summer signing has made 33 goal contributions. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net on 24 occasions, also chipping in with nine assists.

Should Brentford earn promotion to the top flight, they will likely have a much better chance of holding onto Toney for next season. However, should they remain in the second-tier, they could have a fight on their hands if they want to keep Toney.