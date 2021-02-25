Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill claims that Southampton’s Angus Gunn will be staying at the club until the end of the next season, but fresh reports claim Southampton have a ‘break clause’ in his deal.

Gunn, 25, joined Stoke City on loan from Southampton back in October. He came in after Jack Butland’s move to Crystal Palace was confirmed, and he’s since made 10 Championship appearances for the Potters.

He’d spent a large part of this season on the sidelines but has returned to action in 2021, having started in Stoke City’s last six fixtures.

A report from Stoke Sentinel this morning claimed that O’Neill has confirmed that Gunn will remain at the club on loan until the end of next season, but a contrasting report from HampshireLive has rebuffed that.

They don’t deny that Gunn will remain on loan at Stoke City until the end of next season, but claim that Southampton have the option to recall Gunn in the summer should they wish to include him in their own Premier league squad, or make the permanent sale.

The no.1 spot has been a contested one at Stoke City this season. Gunn is seemingly cementing his spot in goal but the likes of Josef Bursik and Adam Davies have also enjoyed stints in Stoke’s starting line-up.

Stoke City fell to a 2-0 defeat at Barnsley in the Championship last night. It leaves them in 10th-place of the Championship table and now with a four-point gap to Cardiff City in 6th-place.