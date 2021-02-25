As quoted by reporter George Hodgson (see tweet below), Preston North End boss Alex Neil has compared loan man Anthony Gordon to former Lilywhites star Callum Robinson.

The Everton youngster has made a good impression at Deepdale since joining on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

Gordon has only played four times for Preston North End since his move and is yet to get his first goal or assist. However, his performances have shown he has the potential to become a top player.

The winger was the Lilywhites’ main attacking threat in their 0-0 draw with QPR, earning high praise from manager Alex Neil. Gordon proved to be a handful for Mark Warburton’s defenders, setting up a number of chances and going close with his own attempts.

Following the midweek tie, Neil moved to compare Gordon with former Preston star Callum Robinson.

As quoted by reporter George Hogdson, the Preston boss labelled the Everton loanee an “excellent talent”, saying:

“Anthony Gordon reminds me of Callum Robinson when I first walked in. He’s an excellent talent, he’s got to put his game together. He’s got the quality.”

If Gordon can emulate the contribution Robinson made in his time at Deepdale, his loan spell with the Championship club will be a thorough success.

Across his stints with the club, the West Brom man scored 41 goals and laid on 21 assists in 140 appearances for Preston North End. He spent three years on the books at Deepdale from 2016 to 2019 having previously spent time on loan with the club.