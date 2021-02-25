Bolton Wanderers’ Marcus Maddison is causing a stir on Twitter, after the club shared a picture of him wearing a Fendi headband during a match.

The 27-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Charlton Athletic last month. It marks a rapid decline for the attacker who was playing on loan at Hull City in the Championship at the end of last season.

He then landed himself a permanent move to Charlton Athletic in League One but after eight appearances he managed just one goal, and Lee Bowyer was quick to offload him into League Two for the second-half of the campaign.

Maddison has long been regarded as a player with ability, but he’s also faced questions about his attitude. He’s now featured five times in League Two for Bolton, who haven’t done his cause any favours by posting this on Twitter:

Needless to say, Maddison’s Fendi headband is creating more controversy among Twitter’s Football League faithful than anything else this morning.

Bolton Wanderers have won five of their last six in League Two to bring themselves up to 9th in the table, after an inconsistent showing in the first-half of the campaign.

The club have barely been able to pay their players in the past few seasons, yet Maddison is running round the University of Bolton Stadium sporting a Fendi headband.

