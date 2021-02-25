Lincoln City could welcome back Callum Morton next month, reports BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rob Makepeace.

The 21-year-old joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan from West Brom at the start of the campaign. He’s been ruled out for the most part owing to a shoulder injury, but the attacker could be back in action as early as next month.

Tweeting earlier today, Rob Makepeace gave this update on the West Brom man:

Good Imps news this morning: Callum Morton could be back involved by the Crewe game in early March. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) February 25, 2021

Last season, Morton scored eight goals in 12 league outings for Northampton Town. He joined Lincoln City ahead of this season and fans were hopeful that he’d prove a shrewd acquisition.

But he’s so far managed just two League One appearances for Lincoln City, who lost their spot at the top of the table with a draw v Swindon Town last time out.

Michael Appleton’s side now sit in 2nd-place of the League One table, and Morton’s absence along with that of Liam Bridcutt and Harry Anderson is proving to be a real strain on the side.

City have just 17 League One fixtures left to seal their unlikely promotion into the Championship.

Whatever the outcome, it’s been a hugely positive season from Appleton and his Lincoln City side, and he deserves all the praise for galvanising Lincoln City after the departures of Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Up next for the Imps is a trip to Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend – Plymouth sit in 12th going into the weekend, but a win could see Lincoln leapfrog Peterborough United in 1st.