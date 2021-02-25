Sheffield Wednesday were without Keiren Westwood and Massimo Luongo for their 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Championship last night.

Sheffield Wednesday were comfortably beaten in West London last night. It was the Owls’ third-straight defeat in the Championship and one that leaves them in 23rd-place of the table – three points from safety.

Joe Wildsmith started in goal, with Westwood having picked up a rib injury. Speaking to swfc.co.uk, caretaker manager Neil Thompson said of the 36-year-old:

“Keiren pulled out of training and it’s a rib issue so we’ve had him scanned and there’s a fracture.

"I can't put a time on it because with ribs they just have to heal, it's a piece of string really."

Luongo meanwhile has been in and out of the side all season. He made a fleeting return towards the end of last month but would be ruled out again soon after.

“With Massimo, he returned to some light training but his knee flared up and I don’t think he will be available for five or six weeks,” Thompson said.

Last night’s defeat was another reminder of the severity of Sheffield Wednesday’s current predicament.

They’ve been in the bottom three for most of the campaign despite having upturns in form, and relegation seems to be a more realistic eventuality with each weekend.

Both Luongo and Westwood would’ve been strong additions to last night’s squad – Westwood is part of the furniture at Sheffield Wednesday and a more reliable name than Wildsmith, whilst Luongo has often proved a favourite among fans when actually fit.

Up next for Thompson’s side is a trip to Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.