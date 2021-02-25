Sheffield Wednesday fans have endured a torrid season both on and off the pitch. But one name aside from Dejphon Chansiri’s has been berated throughout – Joel Pelupessy.

The Dutchman is in his third full season at Sheffield Wednesday. He was brought in by Jos Luhukay midway through the 2017/18 season and has since made 92 Championship appearances for the Owls.

Pelupessy has featured 25 times in the Championship this season. He featured in last night’s 3-0 defeat at Brentford where he made a late cameo, and it was a decision that didn’t do his cause any favours.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson brought Pelupessy on in the final few minutes and both that decision and Pelupessy were subsequently blasted on Twitter – the latter not for the the first time.

Pelupessy has had his critics since the moment he arrived. But this season in particular, he’s been something of a scapegoat as fans’ anger and discontent towards their club has reached climatic levels.

That’s largely in part to Chansiri and some of his decisions which have landed Sheffield Wednesday in the middle of a relegation battle with no manager in place.

So that anger has been channelled towards a player who’s undoubtedly struggled this season, but continues to be selected.

Pelupessy is out of contract in the summer and has already stated that he’d be interested in extending his deal at Hillsborough, but whether that remains so criticism has heightened since the turn of the year, is a contested question.

The midfielder can often be a passenger. He can give away possession and a lot of needless fouls and still Thompson continues to bring him on – doing so in the final few minuets last night won’t have helped Pelupessy.

As contested as he may be though, Pelupessy can put in the work when required. But sometimes putting in the effort isn’t enough, especially when your side is in a relegation fight. See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said about Pelupessy this season:

