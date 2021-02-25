Joey Barton could look to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Bristol Rovers squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Josh Morris, Fleetwood Town

The left-sided midfielder played under the new Pirates boss at Highbury and is experienced in the Football League. He is out of contract at the end of the season and would be a shrewd signing by the Gas on a free.

Conor McAleny, Oldham Athletic

Barton had him at Fleetwood and could see him as someone to boost his attacking options this summer. The ex-Everton forward has been in impressive form this season in League Two, scoring 14 goals in all competitions so far.

Joe Lumley, QPR

He crossed paths with Barton as players at QPR together and is a familiar face to Bristol Rovers fans having had a loan spell there in 2017. The goalkeeper is in the final few months of his contract and could move on when it expires. He has been on loan in League One at Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers this term.

Joe Dodoo, Wigan Athletic

The striker played with Barton at Rangers and is an option for him at the end of this season. He only joined the Latics in February but is only on a deal until June with the North West side.

Joe Garner, APOEL

He is another who the new Bristol Rovers boss played with at Ibrox. Garner, who is 32 years old, made the move to Cyprus in January but should be look at by the Pirates if he wishes to come home this summer.

