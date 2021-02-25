Colchester United have appointed ex-Football League defender Wayne Brown as their interim Head Coach, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have sacked Steve Ball and replaced him immediately for the next run of games.

They are not actively seeking other applicants at this time and will give Brown time to show what he can do.

Brown, who is 43 years old, knows Colchester inside out having played for them and coached there in the past.

He racked up over 200 appearances in his playing career and has also managed non-league side Maldon and Tiptree since hanging up his boots.

Brown started out at Ipswich Town and went on to play 52 times for their first-team before leaving for Watford in 2001. He spent two years on the books at Vicarage Road and they loaned him out to Gillingham and Colchester during that time.

He then linked up with the latter on a permanent deal and helped them gain promotion to the Championship before Hull City came calling.

Brown played a huge role in the Tigers’ first ever promotion to the Premier League in his first season and started in their Play-Off final win at Wembley against Bristol City.

He found first-team opportunities hard to come by in the top flight though and was loaned out to Preston North End and Leicester City the year after.

Brown then signed for the Lilywhites on a permanent basis in 2010 and played 14 times for them in that campaign.

He then called time on his playing career 10 years ago after a last spell at Bury Town. He is now looking to make a name for himself as a manager.