Chronicle Live’s James Hunter says Wolves are ‘unlikely to sell’ Dion Sanderson in the summer, after news emerged that Sunderland wanted to pursue a permanent deal for the 21-year-old.

Sanderson joined Sunderland on a season-long loan earlier in the campaign. It comes after he was granted his first loan deal in the second-half of last season where he made 10 Championship appearances for Cardiff City, having made 15 in League One for Sunderland so far.

But at the Stadium of Light, Sanderson has become a hugely popular figure – he’s had to be patient to get his foot in the starting line-up, but he’s quickly become a key part of Lee Johnson’s defence.

Last night, Daily Mail reported that Sunderland would explore a possible permanent deal for Sanderson in the summer. Now, James Hunter claims that Wolves are ‘unlikely to sell’, but confirmed that Sunderland would be interested if Sanderson were to be sold on:

Wolves are unlikely to sell Dion Sanderson this summer – but if they do, #safc will be in touch according to Lee Johnson.https://t.co/hZ4RcfFbZq — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 25, 2021

Sunderland have a newfound optimism after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completed his takeover. His ambition and ideas are exciting many Sunderland fans and that excitement is being turned into results on the pitch – Sunderland have won their last four in all competitions.

The Black Cats now find themselves in 5th-place of the League One table. They’ve got 17 games of the season left and a seven-point gap to 2nd-place Lincoln City to close before May.

Promotion is still a huge ask for Sunderland this season. But with the way things are going at Sunderland, snatching a top two spot come the end of the campaign has become very possible.