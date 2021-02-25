Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is calling for more stability in the future, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks man believes the continuous overhaul of players in the squad and chopping and changing is unhealthy for the club.

Pressure is starting to build on Bowyer with his side currently out of form and slipping away from the top six.

However, he believes it is going to take time for his team to start being more consistent.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Burton Albion loss

Bowyer has said: “If we don’t get to the heights where we want to then, let’s be honest, there’s probably going to be another 12 that go out again and another 12 that come in again. It happens every year since I’ve been here. 12 or more have gone and 12 have come in. It’s like you’re building a new team every single season.

“You don’t see Portsmouth doing that. You don’t see Portsmouth rebuilding a team every year. They might top it up with two or three. That’s what’s happening here. It’s happening since I’ve been in charge. Even before I was in charge. That’s something that us as a football club have to make better. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

He added: “It’s a rebuilding thing. It’s going to take time. If we can fast-track it and get to where we want to be then great. But you don’t see many other teams doing that.”

Read: Charlton Athletic defender expected to return to training in two weeks

Charlton need to be more consistent if they are to make a push for the Play-Offs. They are back in action this weekend at home to Blackpool before taking on Wigan Athletic away in midweek.

The removal of the salary cap will give them more freedom in the summer transfer window, but it may also mean they sign another 12 players and have to build from scratch again.

Who will win this weekend?