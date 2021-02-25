Huddersfield Town will not be moving for Ravel Morrison, according to a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers have been considering a move for the attacking midfielder on a free but have decided against it now.

Morrison, who is 27 years old, is currently a free agent after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough before being released by Sheffield United last summer.

Read: Huddersfield Town promotion winner very keen on Celtic job

Morrison started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

He spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Read: Norwich City name price tag for Manchester United, Everton target

Morrison has since spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year with Sheffield United.

He has been looked at by Huddersfield but they have now poured cold water on their pursuit of him. They brought in ex-Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo earlier this week.

Will Morrison return to the Championship?