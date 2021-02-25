David Wagner is ‘very keen’ on the Celtic job, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new manager with Neil Lennon resigning and have a big decision to make.

Wagner, who is 49 years old, is interested in the vacant position and is open to a return to the UK. He was linked with the AFC Bournemouth job before they gave it to Jonathan Woodgate, as per The Athletic.

He managed Huddersfield Town from 2015 to 2019 and guided them to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League during his time with the Yorkshire outfit.

The German boss left the Terriers whilst they were struggling in the top flight a couple of years ago and has most recently been back in Germany with Schalke. He left the Bundesliga side in September last year and has since been weighing his next move.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund II boss is now looking at the Celtic job and is an option for the current Scottish champions.

Wagner may feel he has a point to prove in the game with his recent spells at Schalke not working out.

Celtic need to think about what direction they are going in now and he is a decent candidate to replace Lennon with the Glasgow giants.

Should Celtic turn to Wagner?