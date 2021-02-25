According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland are ‘exploring the possibility’ of striking a permanent deal for loan starlet Dion Sanderson.

The young defender has thoroughly impressed in his time on loan at the Stadium of Light. Since joining on loan from Wolves last year, Sanderson has gone from strength to strength, featuring heavily under Lee Johnson.

Now, it has been claimed that the Black Cats are looking towards the summer transfer window with an eye on a potential return deal for Sanderson.

The Daily Mail claims Sunderland are ‘exploring’ the chances of a permanent deal for the 21-year-old. The report adds that the Wolves loanee is open to a move away from Molineux, with a host of players ahead of him in Nuno Espirito Santo’s pecking order.

Across all competitions, Sanderson has played in 15 games since linking up with the Black Cats. The former Cardiff City loan man has started in the club’s last three games, helping them to wins over Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town.

The vast majority of Sanderson’s game time with Wolves has come with the club’s academy sides. The centre-back – who can also lay on the right-hand side of defence – featured 46 times for the club’s U18s and 27 times for the U23s.

Following his impressive performances for the academy, the Sunderland loan man has made one senior appearance for Wolves. He started in a 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Aston Villa back in 2019.

