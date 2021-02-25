Barnsley continued their impressive run of form on Wednesday night, with Valerien Ismael’s side securing a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

The Tykes have been transformed into play-off contenders following the appointment of Ismael last October.

Their Wednesday night win over Stoke City makes it four consecutive victories in the Championship. Not only that, but it puts them within touching distance of the play-offs.

As it stands, Barnsley occupy 8th place, sitting only one point away from the top six with a game in hand on the three teams above (AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Reading).

Barnsley went ahead under the floodlights at Oakwell after just nine minutes last night. Midfield dynamo Callum Styles fired home from distance to put Ismael’s Tykes 1-0 up in impressive fashion.

The win was sealed in the dying embers of the game when January signing Daryl Dike netted his first goal for the club from close range. The American was played in by Conor Chaplin, duly firing beyond Angus Gunn to seal all three points.

In an impressive all-round display from Barnsley, Styles was among the players picked out by supporters for another strong display.

During and after the game, fans flocked to heap praise on the man they call the ‘Bury Baggio’. Here’s what Barnsley fans had to say:

I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say Callum Styles is going to be the 1 billion pound player — Rich (@RichDowle) February 24, 2021

Callum Styles is a generational talent. — Myles Tupman (@myles_tupman) February 24, 2021

Bruno Fernandes holding Callum Styles pic.twitter.com/M0CdN0MHLa — Jack Andrews (@JaackBFC) February 24, 2021

When I say this I say it with full confidence. Callum Styles is England's best LWB and you can't change my mind — Cameron (@TykeDesigns) February 24, 2021

Hi @RoyalFamily Callum Styles needs to be knighted, thanks. — Tom Grierson (@tomfrumtarn161) February 24, 2021

Absolute worldie from Callum Styles. Terrifying how far he's come in the space of six months. — Adam (@adammloughran1) February 24, 2021